Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Smoke and Rain as Playable Characters

NetherRealm Studios has today confirmed that fan-favorite characters Smoke and Rain will be joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. When the latest Mortal Kombat installment was revealed earlier this year, NetherRealm only unveiled a handful of the fighters that would be present on the finalized roster. Now, that day-one roster has come into view just a bit more as Smoke, Rain, and a handful of others have now been shown off for the first time.

Revealed as part of an extensive new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm gave fans a better tease of what the game's story will center around. Much of this video for MK1 sees Scorpion and Sub-Zero doing battle with various other characters in the Mortal Kombat world. In doing so, both Smoke and Rain were highlighted prominently. Smoke, who was first introduced in Mortal Kombat 3 as a playable character, is back for the first time since 2011's Mortal Kombat and features a much different appearance. Rain, on the other hand, last showed up as DLC in Mortal Kombat 11, although he looks greatly different in MK1 compared to last time around.

On the Kameo Fighter front, NetherRealm happened to also confirm multiple new "kombatants" that will be selectable in-game. The characters that were revealed in this Mortal Kombat 1 trailer happen to be Sektor, Cyrax, and Frost. Kameo Fighters won't be able to be controlled directly by players, but they will be able to assist in battles alongside primary characters. There's also the chance that Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost could be on the main roster, but NetherRealm has yet to provide clarification.

All in all, Mortal Kombat 1 continues to look greatly impressive, which means it's a good thing that the game is releasing relatively soon. If you didn't already have its launch date circled on your calendar, MK1 will arrive on September 19 and will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll be sure to continue to bring you all of the latest news on the next Mortal Kombat game before its release.