Mortal Kombat 1 Day One Update Patch Notes Revealed

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide in four days, on September 19, via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And when it does release, it will do so alongside a day one update, like most games do. Ahead of this, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher WB Games have provided the patch notes for the update. Typically, day one updates are very important, hence why they are pushed right at release. In fact, sometimes, day one releases can be the difference between a game running poorly and running as intended. It happens all the time. That said, judging by the reviews of MK1, and judging by the patch notes, that doesn't appear to be the case here.

While we have the patch notes for the update, what we don't have is information about the file size of the update platform to platform. Typically, day one updates are not optimized well because they are being made hastily, which leads to bigger download sizes, but right now we have no information or insight into how long this update will take to download. What we do know is you will need to download it before playing the game.

PATCH NOTES

General

General bug fixes

Added and fleshed out accessibility options

Character polish and tuning pass

Added numerous additional finishing moves

Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters

General UI Improvements

General bug fixes

Rebalanced boss fights

Adjusted mesa progression

Added Season 1 content

Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

Improvements to the movie player

Visual polish to numerous scenes

Tuning of the story finale and final boss

4k resolution movies added

Online

Improvements to matchmaking

Bug fixes to online modes

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it does, it will not be available via any subscription service, which means the only way to play it will be to fork over $69.99.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."