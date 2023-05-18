Mortal Kombat 1: Characters Confirmed So Far

NetherRealm Studios has unveiled the initial batch of playable characters that will be appearing in Mortal Kombat 1. The first reveal trailer for the latest Mortal Kombat game went live this morning and featured a number of familiar faces that fans surely expected to appear in the title. Although we don't have a full scope of what the final roster for Mortal Kombat 1 will look like, we now know the core characters that will be returning this time around.

As of this moment, nine fighters in total have been verified to appear in Mortal Kombat 1. Virtually all of these characters ended up appearing in the first trailer for the game, except for that of Johnny Cage. Cage is one of the oldest and most popular characters in the Mortal Kombat series so his inclusion doesn't necessarily come as a shock. For the time being, though, we don't yet know what he'll end up looking like in the latest game in the franchise.

Here's the full list of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 that have been announced so far:

Liu Kang

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Johnny Cage

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order Bonus)

Outside of this initial group of characters that will be coming to Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios has said that the final roster will have "many others" that haven't yet been announced. A final count for the MK1 roster hasn't yet been confirmed, but NetherRealm has also made clear that six additional fighters will be coming to the game as DLC after launch. Currently, DC's Peacemaker is one such character that has been rumored to be arriving as DLC later on.

Beyond this, five new "Kameo" fighters will also end up being added later on as well. Kameo fighters are described as "a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches" and are said to be "chosen separately from the main roster of fighters." As such, it seems like Mortal Kombat 1 could feature the deepest roster of any game in the series when accounting for all of these additional Kameo characters that will be featured.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release later this year on September 19. The latest entry in the series will then be available to play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.