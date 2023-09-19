Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch Is Missing One Huge Feature

The Nintendo Switch iteration of Mortal Kombat 1 is missing a pretty big feature that is found in the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the fighting game. By all accounts, it was expected that the Switch edition of MK1 would be pretty limited when compared to other platforms, purely because Nintendo's console doesn't have as much power to draw from. Despite this, it seems that the hardware limitations of the Switch have now led to one of the title's core modes being pretty barren out of the gate.

Recently, a number of Mortal Kombat 1 players on Switch noticed that the single-player mode, Invasions, didn't feature the same content seen on other platforms. Specifically, only the intro area of Invasions is accessible on Switch, with the mode's proper Season 1 content not yet available to play. In the wake of this discovery, WB Games itself confirmed the missing feature and promised MK1 players that the full Invasions experience will be coming to Switch soon enough.

"To ensure the best possible experience for Switch players at launch, only the introduction for Invasions will be available," WB Games wrote in a message on its official support page. "The full breadth of Invasions Season 1 content will be available on Switch in a matter of weeks. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause Switch players and are working to make this update as quickly as possible."

Perhaps the biggest downside of Invasions: Season 1 coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch at a later date is that this content will be rotated out of the game relatively soon. With Invasions, NetherRealm Studios is planning to hold new seasons on a six-week rotation before introducing new playable content. This rotation will allow players to keep coming back to Invasions over time, which is a great idea that should help keep things fresh. For those on Nintendo Switch, though, it seems like Season 1 may be cut short given that it won't be fully appearing in Mortal Kombat 1 until a later date.

Mortal Kombat 1 Releases Today

If you weren't already playing Mortal Kombat 1 for yourself in early access, NetherRealm's latest entry in the storied fighting game series has now become widely available today, September 19. As mentioned, MK1 is available not only for Nintendo Switch, but also PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads our official review of MK1. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it."