Mortal Kombat 1 October Update Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Mortal Kombat 1 update is live on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And alongside the update, developer NetherRealm Studios has released the patch notes, which in turn not only reveal, but detail everything the update does to the fighting game.
NetherRealm Studios is calling the new MK1 update the “October Update,” and unfortunately, it does not feature any new content or any new features. There are a plethora of changes and improvements to the game though.
Included in these changes are character-specific tweaks for the following kombatants: Kenshi, Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, and Kano. Below, you can read more about these character changes and check out the rest of the patch notes as well.
MORTAL KOMBAT 1 OCTOBER UPDATE PATCH NOTES
PC Steam & Epic Games Store
- Fixed UI issue in Kombo Trials mode when using Mouse and Keyboard input device
- Fixed UI issues in the Store tab to better reflect available products
- Fixed issue where purchased items were not being granted instantly
Nintendo Switch
- Various visual and cosmetic bug fixes
- Fixed issues where audio sliders would be set to 0 on restart
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
- Fixed issue that could cause some Finishers to trigger out of range
Invasions
- Completing Towers now also awards Points in addition to completing Challenges
- Towers of Time Challenges are now shown in the pause menu
- Fixed some Talismans not being able to have their Element changed during Forging
- Fixed God Blast, Icy Fart, & Scorpion Spear Talismans not being able to be Forged
- Fixed Uppercut, Cowl, Skull, & Meteor Storm Talismans not being able to be Legendary when Liquified Shadows Komponent is used during Forging
Online
- Fixed issue that could disconnect users from a KOTH match if a player fighting left the match with specific timing
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Kenshi
- Fixed issue where Uppercut Jump Cancel when in Sento Stance could be performed if a previous Uppercut was a Kounter or Punish
Cyrax
- Fixed several visual issues with finishers when done at specific areas of certain Arenas
Sektor
- Fixed several visual issues with finishers when done at specific areas of certain Arenas
Noob Saibot
- Fixed Exorcism being applied when Ghostball is reflected
- Fixed issue where Uppercut Jump Cancel when in Embrace Khaos is Expired could be performed if a previous Uppercut was a Kounter or Punish
- Fixed several visual issues with finishers when done at specific areas of certain Arenas
Kameo Fighters
Kano (Kameo)
- Fixed autoblock not triggering after Eye Laser