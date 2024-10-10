Mortal Kombat 1 October Update Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Mortal Kombat 1 update is live on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And alongside the update, developer NetherRealm Studios has released the patch notes, which in turn not only reveal, but detail everything the update does to the fighting game.

NetherRealm Studios is calling the new MK1 update the “October Update,” and unfortunately, it does not feature any new content or any new features. There are a plethora of changes and improvements to the game though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Included in these changes are character-specific tweaks for the following kombatants: Kenshi, Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, and Kano. Below, you can read more about these character changes and check out the rest of the patch notes as well.

MORTAL KOMBAT 1 OCTOBER UPDATE PATCH NOTES

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

Fixed UI issue in Kombo Trials mode when using Mouse and Keyboard input device

Fixed UI issues in the Store tab to better reflect available products

Fixed issue where purchased items were not being granted instantly

Nintendo Switch

Various visual and cosmetic bug fixes

Fixed issues where audio sliders would be set to 0 on restart

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Fixed issue that could cause some Finishers to trigger out of range

Invasions

Completing Towers now also awards Points in addition to completing Challenges

Towers of Time Challenges are now shown in the pause menu

Fixed some Talismans not being able to have their Element changed during Forging

Fixed God Blast, Icy Fart, & Scorpion Spear Talismans not being able to be Forged

Fixed Uppercut, Cowl, Skull, & Meteor Storm Talismans not being able to be Legendary when Liquified Shadows Komponent is used during Forging

Online

Fixed issue that could disconnect users from a KOTH match if a player fighting left the match with specific timing

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Kenshi

Fixed issue where Uppercut Jump Cancel when in Sento Stance could be performed if a previous Uppercut was a Kounter or Punish

Cyrax

Fixed several visual issues with finishers when done at specific areas of certain Arenas

Sektor

Fixed several visual issues with finishers when done at specific areas of certain Arenas

Noob Saibot

Fixed Exorcism being applied when Ghostball is reflected

Fixed issue where Uppercut Jump Cancel when in Embrace Khaos is Expired could be performed if a previous Uppercut was a Kounter or Punish

Fixed several visual issues with finishers when done at specific areas of certain Arenas

Kameo Fighters

Kano (Kameo)