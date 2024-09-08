Mortal Kombat 1 Rumor Claims Two Long-Awaited Features Will Arrive Soon

A new rumor tied to Mortal Kombat 1 has indicated that two highly requested features are set to come to the fighting game shortly. Later this month, the new Khaos Reigns story expansion for MK1 is set to drop alongside the game's latest DLC fighters Sektor, Cyrax, and Noob Saibot. And while this will arguably be the biggest day for post-launch content yet with Mortal Kombat 1, it seems that NetherRealm Studios could also be sitting on a couple of additional surprises.

According to Reddit user u/_FateUnknown_, who has been a reliable source of information when it comes to Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm will be adding a couple of new pieces of content to the game alongside the release of Khaos Reigns. Specifically, it is said that both an Online Practice mode and a "Warrior Shrine" will be hitting MK1 in a little more than two weeks. Both of these features are said to be rolling out alongside a patch that NetherRealm releases in tandem with Khaos Reigns, which means that this new content should be available to all players regardless of whether they purchase the expansion.

Looks who’s back, Fate! 👀



Online practice & Warrior Shrine will be coming with the Khaos Reigns update!



He’s also said no new kameo’s a while back & seems like he’s right so far…



We have no clue what warrior shrine is yet. Maybe we will find out on the next Kombat Kast.#MK1 pic.twitter.com/Yf0okcTANg — iScream (@iScreamFGC) September 7, 2024

As for what these modes actually are, Online Practice is an addition that was seen in both Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11 and allows players to test our various fighters with one another. Interestingly, Online Practice was seen across MKX and MK11 out of the gate, so its implementation to MK1 has come about rather late. After ongoing requests from fans to see this feature implemented, it seems that NetherRealm will make good on those asks soon.

When it comes to Warrior Shrine, it's still not known exactly what this will be in Mortal Kombat 1. Warrior Shrine was first found in the metadata for MK1 a few months back and has since raised questions from players about what exactly it will be. It could be something as simple as a new stage or could be a new mini-game of some sort. For now, questions continue to linger about Warrior Shrine, but we should learn more quite soon.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is set to go live later this month on September 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The expansion will contain not only the new story content for Khaos Reigns, but also the entirety of Kombat Pack 2 which will contain Sektor, Cyrax, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian.