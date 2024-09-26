Mortal Kombat 1 Cheapest Price Yet in New Sale

Retail copies -- aka physical copies -- of Mortal Kombat 1 are the cheapest they have ever been, courtesy of GameStop. Right now GameStop has a meaty discount for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the PS5 version of the game, and the Xbox Series X|S version of the game. How long these discounts will be available, GameStop does not disclose.

That said, thanks to a 40 percent discount of the PS5 and Xbox Series X |S versions, and a 25 percent discount of the Nintendo Switch version, each version of the game is only $29.99. Now the game has been cheaper in the past, but only digitally. $29.99 is the cheapest the game has ever been at retail.

For those unfamiliar with the game: Mortal Kombat 1 came out back in 2023, on September 19, as the 12 mainline installment and the second reboot of the franchise. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 82 to 85, depending on the platform. And it has sold four million copies as of last month, a respectable number, but a figure way down from Mortal Kombat 11 sales. To this end, we may see it on sale quite often going forward.

"It's in our blood! Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!"

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it. "