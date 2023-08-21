New Mortal Kombat 1 Feature Makes Fatalities Funnier Than Ever

Mortal Kombat 1 has looked poised for greatness in just about everything developer NetherRealm has released ahead of the game's September 19 release date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not only is the team bringing back cult favorite fighters like Li Mei and Ashrah but Mortal Kombat 1 is also introducing Kameo fighters that should keep gameplay fresh. Over the weekend, some players got their first hands-on experience with Mortal Kombat 1 during the game's beta. There, one player found a new accessibility feature that takes Fatalities to the next level.

The info comes via Edmond Tran on Twitter, the managing editor of GamesHub. They described a match-up they had during the beta where they lost to a blind player. Then, they shared a clip of a Li Mei Fatality that uses descriptive audio to explain what's happening on screen. As you can probably expect, a clip of a calm lady explaining how Li Mei is ripping out someone's intestines and sending electricity through their body is both hilarious and helpful.

Also HOLY SHIT #MortalKombat1 has a descriptive audio option for Fatalities and it is



ABSOLUTELY

INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/JEk2DMuOPW — Edmond Tran (@EdmondTran) August 20, 2023

Obviously, this is huge for any player struggling with various sight complications. While they might not be able to perfectly see the disgusting visuals Mortal Kombat 1 is cooking up, this gives them a fun way to visualize what's happening on screen. However, the potentially unintended effect is how much funnier this makes the whole scene. Hearing someone calmly describe the horrendous action taking place on the screen is hilarious. We don't know if NetherRealm will include other voice options, but you have to hope that everyone else nails the same "mostly uninterested nature documentary" voice seen in this clip. That said, it could be fun for the team to include some of the voice actors of the Mortal Kombat cast in this feature. After all, who wouldn't want to hear Johnny Cage or Raiden describe Fatalities?

At the end of the day, this is a great thing to see from NetherRealm. Not only is it providing an important accessibility option for the players who need it, but it's doing it in a way that keeps with the franchise's silly core. Hopefully, we see even more of this as we get closer to Mortal Kombat 1's September 19 release date.