Mortal Kombat 1's Explanation For Mirror Matches is as Ridiculous as You'd Expect

Mirror matches happen in every single fighting game. Whether playing against AI or other humans, you'll eventually come up against someone running the same character as you. If you ever stop to think about it, it's kind of weird that no one ever comments on how strange this is in the game. Fortunately, Mortal Kombat 1 has finally solved that problem in one of the most hilarious ways imaginable. If you run into a mirror match in Mortal Kombat 1, you'll get a quick commentary confirming that your opponent isn't who they appear to be at first glance.

Mortal Kombat 1's Johnny Cage is a Hollywood action star, which means he has quite a bit of acting range. Developer NetherRealm uses that to its advantage in mirror matches by saying that the other character is actually just Cage in makeup. The revelation first showed up on Reddit when user dreamsdontdie shared footage of two Kung Laos fighting each other. As they meet for the pre-match face-off, the real Lao says, "Amazing! You look just like me, Johnny!" Cage replies back, "Gotta love those Hollywood makeup wizards."

Much like the rest of Mortal Kombat 1, this little feature takes something that's been bugging players for years and makes it fun. Another great example is the recent reveal that MK1 will feature descriptive audio for Fatalities to help out players with sight issues. It's not just solving a problem, but it's doing it with the trademark Mortal Kombat humor that really takes it over the top. That said, it's not clear if this is just a thing that happens with Kung Lao or if Cage will be dressed up as every character. You have to imagine it would get a little weird if he was dressing up as Sindel or something like that. It also calls into question who would play Johnny in a mirror match between two Cages, but we'll likely have to wait for Mortal Kombat 1 to drop before we know for sure.

What is the Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date?

Mortal Kombat 1 is officially coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 19. If you want to plunk down some extra cash, you can pre-order either the Premium or Kollector's Edition of MK1 and get it on September 14. Those five days of early access are very important if you're hoping to get into Mortal Kombat 1's competitive scene. The first few days of any fighting game are always key for getting in and starting to log reps, making that early access something you may want to consider.

Either way, even after Mortal Kombat 1's launch period, there is plenty to look forward to. NetherRealm has already announced the first Kombat Pack, which includes new characters like Quan Chi, Homelander, and Peacemaker, alongside several new Kameo fighters. That's likely just the tip of the iceberg. After all, MK had a ton of success with its Aftermath DLC in MK11, so fans should expect to see MK1 get quite a bit of post-launch support.