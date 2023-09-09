Travis Scott Is Apparently in Mortal Kombat 1

It looks like Travis Scott is in Mortal Kombat 1, though it remains unclear if he will be in the base game or will be DLC added to the game after it releases on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S this month. Further, it's also unclear in what capacity he will be in the game. What is seemingly clear is that he's going to be in the game in some capacity, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Back in May we relayed word that Megan Fox and Travis Scott were going to be in Mortal Kombat 1. This sounded absurd at the time, but the source, Colin Moriarty, was a very good one. And it looks like it was true because half of it has already come true. This week, NetherRealm Studios revealed a new playable character, Nitara, who is being played by Megan Fox, who also lent her likeness for the character. You'd assume something similar was done with Travis Scott, but this is just speculation.

Of course, there is the tiniest possibility that the rumor is still false, but this literally the tiniest possibility. You don't simply "guess" that Megan Fox is going to be in the game. What is a real possibility is that the plans changed. This happens all the time in game development. For example, Ash Williams was going to be in Mortal Kombat 11, but then it ended up not working out. That said, this information was relayed back in May. It seems unlikely plans would have changed this late into development.

If Travis Scott is in the game -- and more specifically the base game -- then he's going to need to be revealed soon as Mortal Kombat 1's September 19 release date is only ten days away at this point.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."