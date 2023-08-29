Mortal Kombat 1 Leaks Seem to Confirm Future Kameo Fighters DLC

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 14 with plenty of content for players to explore. However, the team at NetherRealm already has plans for post-launch content. That's no surprise if you've played any other Mortal Kombat game over the past decade or so, but NetherRealm has already announced its first "Kombat Pack," which will feature six new fighters. With how popular the Aftermath DLC was for Mortal Kombat 11, it would have been a major surprise to see NetherRealm stop there, and a recent leak is hinting that the next thing coming to Mortal Kombat 1 might be new Kameo fighters.

This leak comes courtesy of thetiny on Twitter. They found some Mortal Kombat 1 marketing materials from Brazil and then surfaced a translation from someone on Reddit. If the image is legitimate, then it's giving a major tease about what's to come. The second bullet point reads "Kameo Fighters DLC," and the fourth says, "Kameo Fighters Guest Kharacters." It also says that Kameo fighters will take an "active part of the post-launch Kampaign." Again, you should take this with a grain of salt, but if the image is real, then Kameo DLC is on the menu. It also suggests that we might see non-Mortal Kombat characters become Kameo fighters, paving the way for all kinds of potential options in the future.

What Are Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1?\

Some marketing campaign material from Brazil. English translation provided as well.

Looks like Kameo Guest Characters are coming after all!#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/9K9DEUzwuw — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 28, 2023

Think of Kameo fighters as assist characters. Before a fight, you'll select your main fighter and a Kameo fighter. For the most part, you'll be controlling your main character, but you can press a button and have your Kameo fighter step in to perform their own moves. It's not a full character swap as we've seen in other fighting games, but it does provide a fun way for NetherRealm to expand the roster and give fans new ways to build combos.

It is important to note that not all Kameo fighters are on the main roster and not all main roster fighters are Kameos. Sure, some characters like Sub-Zero and Kung Lao make both lists, but they are definitely in the minority. And with NetherRealm not needing to create a full moveset to add them into the game, it makes sense that we would see the team prioritize adding more after the game is out, especially if they can partner with outside parties to bring in non-MK characters.

Who Are the Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat?

Know thy place. Bow before your Queen. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/To4c9Ny8k2 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 22, 2023

The current cast of Kameo fighters for launch is 15 characters. It's possible that NetherRealm could announce a few more before launch, but with only two weeks to go, it seems relatively locked in. We also know of a few Kameo fighters coming with the first Kombat Pack, bringing the total roster of known Kameo fighters up to 20. Here are all of the Kameos we know about at the time of writing:

Cyrax

Darrius

Ferra (Kombat Pack)

Frost

Goro

Jax

Johnny Cage (Kombat Pack)

Kano

Khameleon (Kombat Pack)

Kung Lao

Mavado (Kombat Pack)

Motaro

Sareena

Scorpion

Sektor

Shujinko

Sonya

Stryker

Sub-Zero

Tremor (Kombat Pack)

Mortal Kombat 1 comes to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 14.