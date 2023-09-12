Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Trailer Released

Mortal Kombat 1's full release won't take place until next week, but the game will be out sooner for those that pre-ordered the game's Kollector's Edition and Premium Editions. To celebrate, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have released a launch trailer, showcasing some of the carnage players can expect to see. Mortal Kombat has always been known for its gore and intensity, and the latest game in the series seems to be turning things up. From the trailer, viewers can get a glimpse at the game's base roster, as well as some of the new Fatalities.

The launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 can be found below.

Welcome to the New Era. Will you fight for peace, or embrace the khaos? #MK1 pic.twitter.com/3RexJuvyoP — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 12, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date

Mortal Kombat 1 will be releasing September 19th on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As noted above, those that pre-ordered the Kollector's Edition or Premium Edition will be able to play it on September 14th. The game arrives four years after Mortal Kombat 11, and will act as something of a sequel to that game. Mortal Kombat 11 and its DLC saw the timeline changed, and Mortal Kombat 1 basically exists in a rebooted world. We've already gotten a glimpse at how this rebooted world differs from the more familiar one through the game's various trailers, but fans will have a much better idea of how different things will be once the game releases. It's unclear excatly how welcoming Mortal Kombat 1's storyline will be to those less familiar with the franchise's narrative, but hopefully fans old and new will be able to enjoy it!

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack

When Mortal Kombat 1 releases, players can expect to see a number of familiar faces in the base roster, including characters like Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero. The Kombat Pack DLC will add six fighters to the roster, including a mix of returning Kombatants, as well as a handful of guests. Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda are all back from past Mortal Kombat games, and they're being joined by three characters that first appeared in comics before moving on to film and television. These characters include Homelander (The Boys), Omni-Man (Invincible), and Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker). At least two of the three will be voiced by their respective actors, with J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man and John Cena as Peacemaker. At this time, it's unclear if Antony Starr will be back to voice Homelander.

The Mortal Kombat series has seen a lot of guest characters over the years, and these three seem to be fitting additions! All three have a penchant for violence, and have no problem dispatching with enemies that stand in their way. It seems like a safe bet that a lot of players will be excited to check them out as they release.

Are you planning to check out Mortal Kombat 1? What do you think of the game's launch trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!