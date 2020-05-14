Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals RoboCop's Fatalities

✖

Today, NetherRealm Studios released a brand new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer featuring gameplay for its upcoming DLC characters: Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop. Included in this slab of new gameplay footage was our first-look at RoboCop's fatalities, one of which pays homage to a classic RoboCop scene while the other features ED-209. And of course, like any Mortal Kombat 11 fatality, they are over-the-top violent and gory. Further, of the three new characters, it's safe to say RoboCop has the best fatalities, which is typically the case with guest characters.

Below, you can check out both fatalities for yourself. The one fatality is split into two parts. In it, RoboCop shoots his opponent's hand off, before ED-209 rolls in to finish off the job. Meanwhile, the other fatality features RoboCop shooting his opponent in a sensitive spot before blowing them up in cinematic fashion. As you can see, both fatalities are perfectly RoboCop.

Meanwhile, if you want to check out Fujin and Sheeva's fatalities, see the video at the top of the article, which also features all of the new gameplay footage, plus the RoboCop fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the new DLC characters are poised to release on May 26 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Below, you can read more about the upcoming expansion:

"Experience Mortal Kombat's first-ever major expansion. Aftermath features a brand-new cinematic story centered around trust and deceit," reads an official pitch of the expansion. "Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, looks to secure the future he envisions. In order to do so, he is forced to enlist the help of some unlikely allies and familiar foes. Players will have to decide who they can trust and who they must defeat with fate on the line. Forge a new history."

