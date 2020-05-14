Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Shows Off New Fujin Brutality

✖

Fujin might be one of the protagonists of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, but the God of Wind is quickly proving he can be every bit as brutal as some of the other characters in the game. NetherRealm Studios has released a new video showcasing a Brutality for the new playable character, and it shows Fujin finishing off Shang Tsung in a rather efficient manner. In the video, Fujin calls forth a tornado, using the winds and dust it kicks up to strip the skin from his opponent's bones. Shang Tsung's lifeless skeleton collapses to the ground, as Fujin levitates, covered in the villain's blood.

Long-time Mortal Kombat fans will likely be familiar with Fujin. The character has made a number of appearances in the Mortal Kombat series, but his most recent appearances have featured him as an NPC. Aftermath marks the first time Fujin has appeared as a playable character since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, released back in 2006. The series has evolved quite a bit since then, and Fujin's brutal takedown of Shang Tsung should give players a hint at how NetherRealm is updating the character, as a result.

NetherRealm has been slowly rolling out new information about Aftermath, the upcoming expansion for Mortal Kombat 11. This week's focus seems to be on Fujin. In addition to the God of Wind, players that purchase the expansion will receive two other playable characters: Sheeva and RoboCop. The expansion is set to release on May 26th, and players that already have the game can download it for $39.99. Those that have yet to experience Mortal Kombat 11, however, can get the base game and both expansions for just $59.99.

Over the coming weeks, Mortal Kombat fans should expect to see a lot more information revealed about the upcoming expansion, and its playable characters. Naturally, fans will want to know a lot more about the game's new Fatalities, Brutalities, and even Friendships, but with the game just a couple short weeks away, it seems like fans will get to know a lot more sooner, rather than later.

