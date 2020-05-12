Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals New Fujin Intro

✖

Earlier this month, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. pulled back the curtain on Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. The upcoming expansion to Mortal Kombat 11 brings in a handful of new options, including three new playable characters: RoboCop, Sheeva, and Fujin. The latter two characters have previously appeared in Mortal Kombat games, but Aftermath marks their triumphant return to the franchise. To build hype, NetherRealm has released a new intro video for Fujin, in which the character comes face-to-face with the Elder Goddess Cetrion. It's a fairly brief intro, but it should get fans excited before the expansion's release later this month!

For the uninitiated, Fujin is the brother of Raiden. Fujin has appeared in several entries in the Mortal Kombat series, after making his unnamed debut in 1997's Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero. The character first appeared in the main series in Mortal Kombat 4, but Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath marks the character's first playable appearance since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, which was released in 2006. The character appeared in multiple Mortal Kombat games in the nearly 14 years between those two releases, but each time as an NPC, rather than as a playable fighter.

Since Fujin hasn't been around for a while, his selection should prove fairly interesting. NetherRealm has yet to reveal much in terms of gameplay for the character, however. In the Mortal Kombat canon, Fujin is the God of Wind, and his abilities in games like Mortal Kombat 4 and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon reflect that. In those games, the character could levitate, create tornadoes, and use gusts of wind to attack his opponents. The character's appearances in the videos released thus seems to indicate that the player will have similar abilities in Aftermath, but NetherRealm Studios has kept a tight lid on the character's fatalities, as of this writing.

Fans should expect to see a lot more information revealed about Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath in the coming days! With the expansion set to debut on May 26th, it seems likely that these types of teases from NetherRealm Studios will only increase in frequency!

Are you excited to play as Fujin in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath? Do you plan on purchasing the upcoming expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.