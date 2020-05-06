Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals New Playable Characters

As part of the reveal this morning that Mortal Kombat 11 would be receiving an expansion called Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment also announced additional playable characters are coming to the popular fighting game when the expansion releases on May 26th. More specifically, that includes Sheeva, the four-armed half-dragon queen; Fujin, the God of Wind and Earthrealm protector; and RoboCop, the cybernetic police officer. Yes, after several reports and rumors, RoboCop really is set to be a new guest character for the franchise, following in the footsteps of other guests like the Terminator and Spawn.

The three new playable characters should be relatively familiar for any fan, as Sheeva and Fujin have appeared in previous Mortal Kombat entries, and RoboCop is... well, RoboCop. Each have distinctive fighting styles, which you can see on display in the above trailer, but you can also check out screenshots of the new DLC characters in action below:

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios / WBIE)

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios / WBIE)

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios / WBIE)

There are actually several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content depending on how much of the base game and its DLC you own. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 more character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath so far? Are you excited for the new playable characters? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

