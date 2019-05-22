Mortal Kombat 11 Was April’s Best-Selling Game

Up until the release of NetherRealm Studios‘ latest installment in the long running Mortal Kombat franchise, there was really no denying that it was going to perform well. There may have been a few bumps in the road at the beginning, but that did not seem to slow down the sales. While Sony Bend Studios’ zombie survival title Days Gone shot to the top spot in the U.K. and even surpassed God of War’s sales in Japan, it came in second in the U.S., with Mortal Kombat 11 sliding into first and claiming victory.

According to Nielsen’s NPD Group (by way of The Hollywood Reporter), NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 11 was the best-selling game for April in the U.S. and is now the second best-selling game of the year. The title that holds that spot, of course, is none other than Square Enix‘s Kingdom Hearts III. What makes things even better for the Mortal Kombat devs is that the title was also the best-selling game on each platform it was released on, which is certainly impressive.

Rounding out the top five in the U.S. for April’s sales are MLB 19: The Show, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Just outside of the top five is Grand Theft Auto V, which still continues to perform well for being nearly six years old at this point. With more content to come for Mortal Kombat 11, however, there’s a good chance we will continue to see it in the top five best-selling games for some time to come.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the hit fighter, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

