Mortal Kombat 11 Seemingly Confirms Ash Williams DLC

Mortal Kombat 11’s first Kombat Pack has come and gone with no Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise added to the game, but it looks like hope for the guest fighter isn’t lost yet after an email from Warner Bros. appeared to confirm the character’s inclusion in the game. The email in question was sent out from Warner Bros. Games to Mortal Kombat 11 players to inform them that Spawn is now available in the game, and in the closing section of the email where you’d typically find the disclaimers about who owns what properties, there was a mentioning of a certain “Ash” even though he was seen nowhere else in the email.

The email has since made the rounds online after people noticed the interesting detail about Ash, a name expected to be part of Ash Williams seeing how the email said the character is from “Army of Darkness.” The relevant part of the email as noticed by Twitter user Sara Moni said the character was licensed from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Orion Pictures Corporation.

ComicBook.com was able to verify the authenticity of the email after receiving it ourselves. We reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and was told there was no comment from the Mortal Kombat 11 team at this time.

For those who’ve been following the saga of Ash Williams possibly being in Mortal Kombat 11, you’ll know this is far from the first time the Evil Dead character’s name has been brought up in relation to the game. The Ash Williams DLC first “leaked” when a Google search presented browsers with an ad for Mortal Kombat 11 that said Ash Williams was being revealed. The Google search doesn’t yield the same results now, but it got Mortal Kombat players hoping for Ash Williams to be one of the characters in the Kombat Pack.

Those hopes appeared to have been done in when Bruce Campbell himself spoke out against the rumors. He said “Evil Dead’s Ash will not be appearing in Mortal Kombat 11” which appeared to put an end to the discussion. Some wondered if there was some clever wordplay happening on his part that would leave room for some iteration of Ash Williams to be added to Mortal Kombat. Seeing how the email attributed the character to belonging to Army of Darkness, the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, perhaps he was saying specifically that his Mortal Kombat 11 character wouldn’t be from the first Evil Dead movie.

Neither Warner Bros. nor NetherRealm Studios have announced their plans for the game’s next Kombat Pack yet.