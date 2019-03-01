Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Baraka Reveal

There were a lot of amazing reveals today for Mortal Kombat 11 and while we got an incredible first look at gameplay and the next title’s story, it seems that the general fanbase can’t help but to focus on one thing and one thing only: Baraka.

Baraka has officially made his triumphant return to the series and fans of the franchise are absolutely losing their shit over his big reveal.

People are lovin’ that big toothed action and kind of can’t stop freaking out about it. That passionate energy though? We are here … for … it:

Baraka, for those that may not know, is as unpredictable as he is brutal. He was first introduced back in Mortal Kombat II as a warrior for Shao Kahn, though his return in Deception marked him has truly iconic. From seeing him in action in the video above, that viciousness that he’s known for is back and bigger than ever and we honestly can’t wait to get our hands on him once more!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”