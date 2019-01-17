‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Beta Date Confirmed

Just a few days ago, NetherRealm confirmed that it would be hosting a beta for its forthcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 11, as a way to test out the online servers before it launches in a few months. But we didn’t know when that beta was set to kick off- until now, of course.

During today’s Mortal Kombat community event in Los Angeles, the team confirmed that the beta would take place on March 28, allowing fans to try out various fighters before the full game launches this April. For those of you that want to take part, all you need to do is pre-order Mortal Kombat 11– and don’t forget that you’ll be able to nab Shao Kahn as a fighter from Day One as part of the deal as well. More details about the beta will be coming with a new social push starting on January 30.

There’s no word yet on just how much of the game you’ll be able to access in the beta, but we should know more in the weeks ahead. More than likely, you’ll have a handful of fighters to choose from, as well as full-on access to gameplay so you can get an idea of how the latest game in the series handles. (We’ll be posting hands-on impressions soon, so be sure to check back.)

It looks like the beta will be covering all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch; so everyone should get a shot at seeing how the game performs for their respective platform choice. Yes, including the Nintendo Switch as well.

Here’s what we know about the beta so far:

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.