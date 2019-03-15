‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Teases “Big News Coming Soon”

Many Mortal Kombat fans were crestfallen to find out there wasn’t going to be a new Kombat Kast this week, but that may be because NetherRelam Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have bigger news they are cooking up and are getting ready to share with fans. Today, using a new Tesla tweet as a spring board, Creative Director on the series Ed Boon teased that there’s “big Mortal Kombat 11 news coming soon.” Now, what Boon means by “soon,” who knows, but presumably soon means either this weekend or sometime next week. If the latter is the case, said news likely coincides with the Kombat Kast, which is happening next week.

Unfortunately, Boon — being classic Boon — didn’t divulge many details, but he did classify the news as “big,” which is not a word he throws around willly-nilly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dammit. I can’t wait! Don’t you hate when a company teases something that’s coming soon! PS – Big #MK11 news coming soon! https://t.co/U8DpmV7jEm — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 14, 2019

Most fans have taken the tease as a hint that the aforementioned Kombat Kast coming next week will feature or be accompanied by a major character reveal, which is likely correct.

In fact, this likely is the “huge, huge surprise” that Boon teased a couple of months ago. In cased you missed it, the Creative Director teased that there’s a huge surprise it has in store for a face that will be in the game.

“Our faces, our actors — we find, you know, real people to scan their entire face,” said Boon at the time. “It’s not a 3D model, you know sculpting a nose, sculpting a face, stuff like that, it’s actually real people. And we have — I’ll tell you this — we have a huge, huge surprise coming up for a face you’re going to see in Mortal Kombat.”

Whatever the case, there’s big news on the way for Mortal Kombat fans, and it’s likely dropping within the next seven days. So, if you’re a fan of the series, prepare your body for some hype.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any delay, it will release on April 23. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking here.

What do you think this “big news” could be?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!