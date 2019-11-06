Mortal Kombat 11 Director Trolls Fans With Pennywise Tease

Mortal Kombat fans have been asking for Pennywise to come to the fighting game series for awhile, but despite this and a few leaks over the years claiming otherwise, the iconic clown hasn’t made his way to the series. And it doesn’t look like this is going to change with Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Taking to Twitter, series creative director Ed Boon — in classic Ed Boon fashion — trolled fans with a tease about Pennywise coming to the game. More specifically, the director posted an image featuring The Joker with Pennywise, and the former giving the latter directions on how to get into Mortal Kombat 11.

That said, at the end of the tweet Boon — knowing how Mortal Kombat fans are — confirmed that Pennywise isn’t confirmed. However, he didn’t deconfirm the character, giving some Pennywise fans holding out for the IT character to come to the game something to cling to.

“Just walk down this road, take a right at Mortal Kombat and ask for an application. I’m sure they’ll take you”#PennywiseNotConfirmedJustHavingFunpic.twitter.com/ZJRI2bpCMf — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 6, 2019

Of course, with The Joker already confirmed and coming to the game in early 2020, there’s virtually no chance Pennywise gets added in Kombat Pack #2. Why? Because you wouldn’t have two clowns in the game, nor would NetherRealm Studios take away the shine of The Joker by adding Pennywise, who would probably get more attention considering how long fans have been demanding the character. Or maybe it will.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of Kombat Pack #2, but there are unaccounted for DLC characters that leaked this year — Sheeva, Ash Williams, and Fujin — who haven’t dropped yet, and aren’t part of Kombat Pack #1. In other words, unless these characters are being scrapped, there has to be a Kombat Pack #2.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.