Mortal Kombat 11 Director Reveals Three DLC Guest Characters He Wanted in the Game

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch has already revealed six DLC characters. Three of them — Shang Tsung, Night Wolf, and Terminator — have already been added to the game. Meanwhile, next month Sindel will release, and then in January Joker will release, and lastly Spawn will hit in March. And then all eyes will turn to Kombat Pack #2 and what DLC characters it will have. Upon the completion of Kombat Pack #1 in March, three guest characters will have been added to the game, with possibly more to come in Kombat Pack #2. As you may know, while some purists don’t like guest characters, they are often the most popular DLC characters. That said, there are so many options that it must be difficult to choose who to add to the game. And then there’s the larger issue of licensing. As a result, many wanted guest characters may never come to the game. Heck, even series creative director Ed Boom had guest DLC characters he wanted, but couldn’t get into the fighting game.

Speaking with Brazilian outlet Meu PS4, Ed Boon revealed some of the guest DLC characters he wanted to see in the game, but, for whatever reason, didn’t make the cut. Boon begins by mentioning Street Fighter. And that’s all Boon says. He never divulges what character specifically, but presumably he has one or two in mind. And this isn’t very surprising, after all, the Capom fighter was one of the big inspirations for the first Mortal Kombat.

The second DLC character Boon mentions is John Wick, and given how in vogue Keanu Reeves is, this also makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is why John Wick isn’t in the game. There’s already established history of John Wick crossovers in games, so you’d think that would be easy to make happen. But, alas, who knows.

The final guest DLC character Boon mentions is Neo from Matrix, which would certainly be an interesting addition, though I’m not sure he fits into the game as well as John Wick.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling 2019 game, be sure to peruse all of past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.What guest DLC characters would you like to see in MK11 or future installments?

