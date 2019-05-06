Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Won’t Include The Evil Dead’s Ash, Bruce Campbell Says

Mortal Kombat 11’s roster was subject to multiple leaks that revealed all the core fighters before they were officially announced, and it appeared as though the same had happened with the game’s DLC. However, it appears that a leak which claimed to lay out a list of all the DLC characters isn’t as accurate as it seems now that one member of the supposed roster has been debunked. Bruce Campbell, the actor who’s known for playing Ash Williams in The Evil Dead franchise, debunked a rumor with a tweet that claimed Ash won’t be part of Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC lineup.

The actor tweeted the image below and shared his own version of a Mortal Kombat fatality against an enemy known as “Internet Rumor About Ash Being DLC In MK11.” Campbell said definitely in the tweet that Ash from The Evil Dead will not be in Mortal Kombat 11, so anyone who’s been looking forward to seeing him in that game can start picking out a new top request for DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Consider this my finishing move against a certain internet rumor. pic.twitter.com/6vKPZvTfQu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 6, 2019

Aside from being a fun way to debunk a rumor, this debunking also casts doubt on the rest of the rumored DLC which first appeared in a list that surfaced in April. The list had Shang Tsung as the first DLC character, a fighter who was already guaranteed to be in the game, and it also had big names from different well-known franchises like Joker, Spawn, and Terminator. Though it wasn’t confirmed yet, many Mortal Kombat 11 players had already grown comfortable in believing this list to be accurate. If it’s not, the rest of Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC possibilities are back up in the air even more so than before.

Mortal Kombat 11 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!