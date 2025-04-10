Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Spring Star Path Rewards

The next free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be just around the corner, and that means a new Star Path will be arriving as well. Before every new Star Path is released, it’s become a tradition that the official Disney Dreamlight Valley X/Twitter account teases some new rewards that will be offered. The account does this by showing 3 emoji pairs, with no additional hints. This time around, the emoji pairs include a teapot with a fountain, a crown with a red heart, and a flower with music notes. Those might seem vague, but they offer a pretty big hint about what we can expect!

While Gameloft has yet to officially unveil the new Disney Dreamlight Valley update, we’ve known for a while now that it will have some kind of focus on content from Alice in Wonderland. From what’s been shown, it looks like the Star Path will also connect to the 1951 classic. Singing Flowers appeared in the animated movie, and the Queen of Hearts was the main antagonist. Flowers are already a part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it looks like the Star Path could offer a new take on the concept. As for the Queen of Hearts, it’s a safe bet we could see a clothing item inspired by the character.

a fountain based on the teapot from alice in wonderland could arrive in the next star path

That leaves us with just the first clue remaining, and it could end up being one of the best items in the Star Path. In Alice in Wonderland, tea time was a very big deal for the Mad Hatter and March Hare. Not only is the “unbirthday” celebration one of the most memorable in the film, it also inspired an iconic ride in the Disney Parks. It’s possible we could see a fountain similarly inspired by that scene, with the Dormouse popping out of the top. This is all just speculation until Gameloft offers something concrete, but if you’re a fan of Alice in Wonderland, it could be well worth spending the Moonstones to invest in this Star Path.

As of this writing, the new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have a release date, but we could see it arrive before the end of April. Earlier this week, Gameloft updated the release window from “spring 2025” to “coming soon.” That means we can probably expect a deep dive video next week, fully revealing the theme and several quality of life updates. If that ends up being the case, we could see the new update sometime during the week of April 21st. Until that’s confirmed, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans will have to keep waiting patiently.

