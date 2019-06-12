DOOM Slayer Possibly Teased For Mortal Kombat 11

Is the DOOM slayer coming to Mortal Kombat 11? Some fans seem to think so. Earlier this week during E3, Bethesda revealed DOOM Eternal’s new “Battlemode” multiplayer that pins two players as demons against one player as the ultimate demon slayer. And at the end of the trailer there’s, out of nowhere, the Mortal Kombat announcer. Now, this seems to suggest the Mortal Kombat announcer will have an announcer pack in the game, but when you combine this with the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack #1 trailer, there also seems to be some teasing that perhaps there’s a larger cross-over in the works.

In case you missed it, at the end of the Kombat Pack #1 trailer, developer NetherRealm teased one of the two remaining unannounced fighters with a chainsaw and some blood splatter. Now, at the time, this was believed to be a tease for Ash Williams, but is it possible it’s actually a tease for the Doom Slayer, who’s known to use a chainsaw or two to cut demons in half.

As you will know, Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC characters leaked earlier this year, and so far, the leak has been correct, suggesting it’s legit. Included in this leak, was mention of Ash Williams. That said, Ash William’s Bruce Campbell has insisted more than once that the character isn’t in the game. Now, it’s possible Campbell isn’t aware of the character’s inclusion or he’s simply not telling the truth to do a favor for NetherRealm. However, maybe it’s true. And in that case, maybe it’s actually the DOOM Slayer coming to the popular fighting game. Of course, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be coming to Google Stadia when the platform launches later this year.

