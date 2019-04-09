‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Ability Lets You Play as D’Vorah’s Baby

Mortal Kombat 11 gives players the option to outfit their fighters with different abilities that all have unique effects, though some are riskier than others and take up more than just one spot. D’Vorah has one of those moves that lets players controller her keep fighting after she’s been defeated, but they won’t be controlling D’Vorah herself. Instead, they’ll be controlling a baby that has its own moveset and must also be defeated to end the match.

Game Informer shared the details on D’Vorah’s new move and more about the fighter as part of its Mortal Kombat 11 coverage. Speaking to NetherRealm Studio’s senior QA analyst Steve Brownback about how D’Vorah plays in Mortal Kombat 11 as opposed to her first appearance in Mortal Kombat X, Game Informer learned more about D’Vorah’s baby-spawning move.

“There’s an ability you can equip where, when she dies, one of her babies comes out of her, and you control the baby,” Brownback said. “It has its own moveset, and then [your opponent has] to kill the baby to actually kill her.”

The new ability raises some questions such as what the baby will look like, what kinds of moves it’ll have, and how hard it’ll be to take down. It’s likely that it won’t be quite as difficult to fight against as D’Vorah herself since it’s a last-ditch move to be used at the end of a fight, but it’s still powerful enough to warrant the ability taking up two of the three possible move slots.

Most likely, it’ll look like a smaller, insect-like version of the full-size fighter. D’Vorah’s whole fighting identity is built around these insects since she herself is a Kytinn, a species of humanoid insects. While she could incorporate these smaller insects into her moves in Mortal Kombat X, she has even more options in Mortal Kombat 11.

“She has this new mechanic where she actually attaches insects to you, and they’ll float around you, and then she can have them bite you when she chooses,” Brownback told Game Informer.

In due time, Mortal Kombat fans will be able to experience these moves for themselves. D’Vorah, a second fighter, and Kitana will be the focus of the next Kombat Kast stream, so these moves will hopefully be shown off soon.

