Mortal Kombat 11 Director Shoots Down Joker’s Injustice 3 Connection

A recent clip from some upcoming DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 had fans convinced that NetherRealm Studios, the developers of the video game, were somehow referencing or casually teasing a third game in the Injustice series. Unfortunately, Mortal Kombat co-creator and NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon has officially made it known that any reference in the video of the Joker’s gameplay is just a coincidence — nothing more.

The clip, which you can check out in Boon’s tweet below, basically shows the Joker fighting… well, the Joker. There’s some chatter back and forth, as is typical for Mortal Kombat 11, but it’s the content here that had folks going wild with theories. The first Joker says something about how it’s an injustice that there aren’t more of them, and then the other notes that it’d be great if there were at least three of them. You can see how folks might interpret that to be a mention to the Injustice games, of which there are two at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But, and this is a big “but,” the dialogue could also simply be a reference to Batman: Three Jokers, a comic that was announced a couple of years ago for DC’s Black Label imprint that has yet to release. With that context, the two Jokers talking this way could simply be a joke about how the comic isn’t yet out.

PSA: This Joker dialog is not hinting at anything related to Injustice. Any reference is purely coincidental.pic.twitter.com/ZVvwUhudyq — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 21, 2020

In addition to showing off the Joker’s gameplay as of late, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios also announced the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring “the menacing ‘Darkest Knight’ Noob Saibot, reptilian ‘Killer Kroc’ Baraka and sleek ‘Katwoman of Outworld’ Kitana.” In addition to that, there’s a “Time Lord of Apokolips” Geras skin. If not immediately obvious, those are based on DC Comics characters, The Batman Who Laughs, Killer Croc, Catwoman, and Apokolips, respectively.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11? Did you think the dialogue from Joker was a reference to the Injustice video games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Joker, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is set to release in early access on January 28th, with a full release on February 4th. The DC Elseworlds skins are also set to release on January 28th. The last of the currently revealed DLC fighters, Spawn, is set to arrive on March 17th for early access, and March 24th is his full release.You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.