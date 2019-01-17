‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Geras Gameplay Revealed

While there are a number of returning veterans for fans to get excited over in Mortal Kombat 11, there’s also some too for fresh blood- and that’s where Geras comes in.

In a new gameplay reveal that took place during today’s live-stream, NetherRealm Studios provided a glimpse at this new character, and he looks to pack just as much of a punch as the old-schoolers. So, yeah, you may want to watch your step around him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While backstory for Geras hasn’t been provided just yet, he appears to be some sort of sand-related god, as he can generate abilities from sand. For instance, he can generate spikes on the ground that he can throw enemies onto. He can also create projectiles out of the blue with his free will, making him devastating both near and from afar.

He has brute strength in his own right as well, as he can grab opponents with a rushing attack, as well as throwing fists that can hit just as hard as his grainy capabilities. That makes him dangerous from all angles.

And his fatality? Well, let’s just say, based on the gameplay trailer that we checked out, that he has no trouble when it comes to literally ripping someone to pieces. Even a powerful thunder god as Raiden. No doubt he’s going to have some kind of impact.

We’ll see more of Geras in the months ahead. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer above!

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.