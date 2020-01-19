Honest Game Trailers Tackles Mortal Kombat 11

Here’s the thing about the Mortal Kombat video game franchise: there’s a whole bunch of them, and more than you might imagine are considered canonical entries in an ever-evolving story. That includes, but is not limited to, Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest entry in the franchise from developer NetherRealm Studios. This is all to say, there’s plenty of stuff to poke fun at, and that’s exactly what the folks at Fandom have done in a recent edition of Honest Game Trailers.

The video, which clocks in at around six minutes total, follows the typical format of these things. Rather than simply dump on the video game, it uses footage of it and actual examples to poke and prod at its own absurdity. If you’re not familiar, Mortal Kombat 11 brings a bunch of different characters across the franchise together, old and new alike, thanks to time travel. It makes for some solid goofs, if nothing else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Kombat 11 is still releasing new content every so often. The Joker, DC’s Clown Prince of Crime, is set to release as a new DLC fighter in early access on January 28th, and Spawn of Image Comics fame is set to be added to the DLC roster in March. Given the history of the franchise, it’s unlikely that Mortal Kombat 11 will stop there either, and one imagines there’s at least one more set of fighters up the developers’ collective sleeves.

