Next-Gen Mortal Kombat on PS5 and Xbox Series X Hinted at by NetherRealm

In a new job listing, Chicago-based developer NetherRealm Studios has seemingly hinted at next-gen Mortal Kombat and Injustice games, which will presumably come in the form of Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12, though the latter will likely be a cross-gen release if it's dropping next year. At the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studios hasn't announced what its next game is, but we do know it's preparing for the next-generation of gaming while it continues to support its latest game, MK11.

Over on Twitter, user MauroNL notes that NetherRealm studios is currently hiring for a Software Engineer, and within this listing, it's noted that the Mortal Kombat franchise has moved to Unreal Engine 4. Mortal Kombat 11 notably launched on Unreal Engine 3. Meanwhile, the listing uses language that suggests the studio is improving and transitioning some of its tech ahead of the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"Netherrealm is looking for a video game software engineer to work on core technology for the Mortal Kombat franchise," reads a blurb about the job. "As a software engineer in the KoreTech group, you will help us further extend and innovate key technology for our Unreal 4 based engine. You will utilize and extend your experience with a wide variety of engine tech, including memory management, animation, rendering, build tools, and more. The software engineer should have a passion for constantly exploring and mastering new areas of a video game engine. Tasks will range from graphics and animation work to toolset development and parallelism."

Netherrealm is recruiting for the next Mortal Kombat and Injustice games. Its 'KoreTech' rendering is moving to next-gen development on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Its also now based on Unreal Engine 4. (MK11 was still based on Unreal 3). pic.twitter.com/lKiQvIR3wM — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) September 1, 2020

They are also looking to update their animation system and are trying to "set the bar for high end console character animation". MK11 was already a big step up from previous MK animation. pic.twitter.com/XKhaQAfmBh — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) September 1, 2020

Unfortunately, the job listing doesn't confirm Injustice 3, Mortal Kombat 12, or any specific game, but it does signal that NetherRealm Studios is preparing to bring at least the latter, and presumably the former, to the next-generation of console gaming.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.