Chris Pratt Reimagined as ‘Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage Is Perfect

Artist BossLogic is the gift that just keeps on giving. Yesterday, he gave us Terry Crews reimagined as Jax from Mortal Kombat. Then earlier today, he revealed The Rock reimagined as Shao Khan, followed by Keanu Reeves as Kenshi. And now he’s once again blessed the Internet and Mortal Kombat fans with none other than Chris Pratt as Johnny Cage.

As you can see, Chris Pratt is surprisingly a pretty good fit for the character, and would be great to star as Cage if a new Mortal Kombat movie was ever made, and could afford the movie star.

Anyway, as you’d expect, fans were drooling all over the new artwork on Twitter.

As you may know, last week, Creative Director of the Mortal Kombat series, Ed Boon, teased fans looking forward to Mortal Kombat 11 by revealing that he and the team at NetherRealm Studios still have a “huge, huge surprise”to share, and that said surprise would be that of a recognizable face (presumably a celebrity) portraying a character, similar to how Ronda Rousey is starring as Sonya Blade in the game.

“Our faces, our actors — we find, you know, real people to scan their entire face,” said Boon at the time. “It’s not a 3D model, you know sculpting a nose, sculpting a face, stuff like that, it’s actually real people. And we have — I’ll tell you this — we have a huge, huge surprise coming up for a face you’re going to see in Mortal Kombat.”

Now, will this surprise be that Chris Pratt is starring as Johnny Cage — who has yet to be confirmed, by the way — in the new entry? No, almost certainly not, but it could be something akin to this.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the game, be sure to peep everything we’ve written about the highly-anticipated title by clicking right here.