Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Joker Gameplay Trailer With Bloody New Screenshot

Today, taking to Twitter, Mortal Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon teased MK fans that a gameplay trailer for Joker, the game’s next DLC character, is coming soon. How soon, isn’t divulged by the director, but he does note that it will be a “bloody good time,” suggesting not only will we see some Joker fatalities, but things could get grisly and extra bloody. To accompany the tease, Boon also released a new screenshot of the character, which features a bloody camera and Joker’s creepy face peeping through the bloody mess. Interestingly, the shot is from the perspective of the what is presumably the other fighter, which suggests NetherRealm Studios may be getting extra creative with the fatality.

Anyway, below, you can peep the screenshot for yourself. It’s presumably a still from the character’s fatality, but Boon doesn’t confirm this. Meanwhile, in a follow-up tweet, Boon confirmed that a Spawn reveal will not accompany the gameplay trailer. So, if you’re looking forward to seeing the final Kombat Pack #1 DLC character, you will need to wait a bit longer.

For those that don’t know: Joker is set to arrive on January 28. In other words, he’s dropping pretty soon. Despite this, we haven’t seen a ton of character yet, but it looks like that will change either later this week or sometime next week.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”