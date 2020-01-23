Mortal Kombat 11 Joker Kombat Kast Announced and Dated

Hard as it might be to believe, February is right around the corner. The month has long been associated with flowers, and this year will be no different, as Mortal Kombat 11 will add a character often associated with wearing a flower on his lapel: the Joker! In honor of the addition, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have announced an all-new Kombat Kast set to air tomorrow. The Kombat Kast should give players a better chance to see the character in action in Mortal Kombat 11, and see how the character’s design has improved from the version initially revealed last summer.

It will be very interesting to get an extended look at the Joker in action. The character appeared in Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe, but that particular title received a “Teen” rating, so the character had to be dialed back, a bit. Now, the Joker can fully cut loose, and things are going to get much more brutal, this time around. Fans have already gotten a good glimpse at the character in action, but Kombat Kasts typically give viewers a more in-depth look at upcoming fighters, as well as other behind-the-scenes material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Joker’s release, Spawn will be the only announced DLC Kombatant remaining. The previous releases included Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, and Sindel. Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise has been rumored as a seventh DLC fighter, but no official announcement has been made at this time. Some assumed that Ash was bumped to a later release in order to have the Joker arrive closer to the character’s live action film (which recently returned to theaters), but actor Bruce Campbell has completely denied the rumor, despite Ash’s name appearing in a datamine of the game’s DLC. It’s entirely possible that Campbell is just playing coy, but fans will have to wait and see.

Ready for a laugh? Join us for our first #KombatKast of the year featuring The Joker, tomorrow at 3:00pm CST! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/1flhdxYRB3 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 22, 2020

The Kombat Kast will air January 23rd at 3 p.m. CT. Joker is set to be released January 28th for those who purchased the Kombat Pack, and February 4th for everyone else.

Are you excited to play as the Joker in Mortal Kombat 11? Do you plan on tuning in for tomorrow’s Kombat Kast? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!