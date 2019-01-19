‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Teases Kabal Reveal Coming Soon

It looks like Kabal will be revealed in Mortal Kombat 11 via the next wave of character reveals.

This week, developer NetherRealm Studios held a special reveal event for Mortal Kombat 11 that was pack full of reveals and announcements. There were new trailers, character debuts, and much, much more.

That said, there was also some teases and leaks that emerged from the show that were not a part of the main presentation. For example, yesterday, we reported on the apparent confirmation that series’ mainstay, Reptile, will be playable in the game. And now we have word of another seemingly confirmed, but still not officially announced, fighter: Kabal.

At one point during the reveal event, an interview with community manager Tyler Lansdown was conducted. In between revealing the Kollector’s Edition and other things, Lansdown talked briefly about the Kombat Kast, and that the first one will be held in just two weeks on January 30. While talking about this, a figure sprints at Flash-like speeds across the screen for a brief second.

Of course, this prompts the host to inquire what that was about, to which Lansdown says it’s who you think it is, but that they won’t be talking about the character until the aforementioned Kombat Kast.

Now, if you’re familiar with your Mortal Kombat characters, you’ll know Kabal possesses superhuman speed along with his signature hookswords.

Kabal debuted back with Mortal Kombat III, and has appeared in many entries since. His last appearance was made in Mortal Kombat 9, as he was notably left out in Mortal Kombat X as a playable character (he was an NPC for the game though).

If you’d like to know more about the character — his background, personality, and fighting style — click here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will cost $59.99 USD.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will cost $59.99 USD.

Thanks, DualShockers.