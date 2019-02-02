‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Kronika Confirmed As Not Playable

Kronika is set to debut in Mortal Kombat 11 as a main antagonist, but she won’t be playable in the game.

The news comes way of a NetherRealm Studios artist who confirmed as much during a recent interview with IGN Brazil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kronika não será uma personagem jogável em Mortal Kombat 11, confirma artista do game em entrevista ao IGN Brasil//t.co/D0eC12VOLI — IGN Brasil (@IGNBrasil) January 31, 2019

For those that don’t know: Kronika is the Keeper of Time aka the Architect of the Destiny of the Universe who, due to Raiden trying to crush every potential evil force that threatens Earthrealm, is attempting to rewrite the timeline because she sees what Raiden is doing as an imbalance between the force of good and evil.

Possessing the ability to manipulate time and space, it’s no surprise she isn’t a playable character, however, she is notably the first female boss in series’ history, which is pretty neat.

Of course, whether she will be made playable with any future release, who knows. But for anyone looking forward to playing the time wizard in the latest installment of the fighting series, well, this will be unfortunate news.

That said, perhaps this should be taken with a tiny, tiny, tiny grain of salt because it isn’t directly coming from the mouth of NetherRealm Studios, but rather from NeterRealm Studios via IGN Brazil.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to release on April 23 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there hasn’t been any rumblings of a delay beyond the Switch version, which may get bumped back. And when you consider the port isn’t being handled by NetherRealm Studios itself, this isn’t very surprising.

For more news, media, information, etc., on the fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that gear will be cosmetic only and will not work exactly like it did in Injustice 2.

Anyway, of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you want to play as Kronika?