Mortal Kombat 11: Mileena Gameplay Trailer Released

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios has officially revealed the first full gameplay trailer for Mileena, the long-anticipated downloadable content fighter that is set to ship as part of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2 DLC on November 17th. The new Kombat Pack 2 includes Rain, Rambo, and Mileena, and NetherRealm Studios seems to have saved the best for last.

As is right and good, the gameplay trailer starts off by showing Mileena vs. Kitana. The two "sisters" don't hold back, however, and the one Fatality shown is basically a wheel of death against Kitana. Other highlights include some truly gnarly-looking moves involving Mileena's fully revealed mouth. You can check out the new Mileena gameplay trailer below:

Mileena's got so many scores to settle. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/Vd6Wxym5l7 — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) November 5, 2020

In case you missed it, NetherRealm Studios and WBIE appear to be going all-out for the release of Mileena. That includes, but is not limited to, someone seemingly paying rapper Megan Thee Stallion to cosplay as Mileena. While there probably won't be more cosplays in the pipeline heading up to release, there will certainly be more Mileena to see before she releases.

The all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

