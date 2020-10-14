Mortal Kombat 11 Director Reveals Why Mileena Took So Long to Add

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 -- via Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate -- is finally adding Mileena as a DLC character alongside Rain and Rambo. Mileena is one of the most iconic and popular characters in the series, so many fans were confused about why NetherRealm Studios left Kitana's sister from the game's roster at launch. And this confusion and outrage only grew the more DLC characters were added that weren't Mileena. That said, the Mileena drought is almost over.

According to MK11 creative director and Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios decided to hit pause on Mileena in order to build some appreciation and anticipation. And at the time that the decision was made, the team had no idea the reaction would be as intense as it's been.

“You know, Mileena was one of the first characters from Mortal Kombat 1 and 2,” said Boon. “There were Sub-Zero and Scorpion and on the other side was Katana and Mileena, and they were the kind of classic adversaries over the years of Mortal Kombat, and so we’ve represented, continued their story, and we hit pause on Mileena just to create an appreciation. But we had no idea it would be this intense. For years we were getting pounded – ‘I want to see Mileena again’. We just stretched that out as we knew she was on her way.

Boon continued:

“So I started teasing a little bit more. I wouldn’t be doing that if I knew that she was eventually going to show up, so it was just a big build-up. You know we played with it a little bit. Eventually, we knew that we were going to be releasing a video like we did and just let the floodgates lose and that’s what we witnessed – this pent-up anticipation for Mileena and all of a sudden online we saw the results of it.”

What's particularly interesting about this Ed Boon quote is that he notes he wouldn't have teased the character and its fans if the DLC plan didn't include Mileena. And this is something that may be worth keeping in mind for future DLC characters. Boon isn't going to tease a character with no payoff. So, if you see him teasing a character, it's probably a nod and wink at them coming, well eventually.

That said, for MK11, there's no Boon teases unaccounted for. This isn't to say there won't be any more DLC fighters, but rather that they will come as complete surprises, assuming Boon doesn't start teasing between now and their reveal.

At the moment of publishing, neither WB Games nor NetherRealm Studios have said anything about any more DLC characters after Mileena, Rain, and Rambo, but the rumors, leaks, and speculation all suggest the roster party isn't over quite yet.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

H/T, PCGAMESN.