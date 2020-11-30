Ed Boon Shares Unbeatable Mortal Kombat 11 Movie Mash-Up

✖

Following last week's release of several movie-inspired skins in Mortal Kombat 11, series creator Ed Boon shared an awesome video mash-up between the game and the 1995 film. The clip revisits the classic Scorpion/Johnny Cage fight from the movie, as the former sneaks up on the latter. Cage ended up coming out on top in that particular conflict, but he doesn't prove so lucky this time around! Instead, Scorpion delivers a brutal punch from Mortal Kombat 11, as Cage's skin melts off of his skull. The mash-up is quite smooth, and should be of great interest to fans of the film!

The mash-up can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I doubt this MK game/movie video edit will ever be topped...pic.twitter.com/F5QoHEApDS — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 26, 2020

Since its release more than 25 years ago, the Mortal Kombat movie has been a beloved part of the overall franchise. In a time when most movies based on video games failed to live-up to the source material, Paul W.S. Anderson's adaptation offered a faithful take that remains a fan favorite. Mortal Kombat 11 has honored that legacy with a number of references to the movie; last week's update provided new skins for Raiden, Johnny Cage, and Sonya Blade, complete with new lines record by actors Christopher Lambert, Linden Ashby, and Bridgette Wilson. Similarly, the game also has a skin for Shang Tsung based on the movie, with dialogue recorded by actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

With a new Mortal Kombat movie set to release in 2021, it will be interesting to see whether or not it can live-up to the standard set by the 1995 film. Notably, the next movie will receive an R-rating, allowing it to deliver the kind of gore that its predecessor couldn't. That doesn't necessarily translate to quality, however, so it will be interesting to see whether or not it will leave the kind of mark on the fanbase that the 1995 movie has.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this mash-up between Mortal Kombat 11 and the movie? Are you a fan of the 1995 film?