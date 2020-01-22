Mortal Kombat 11: New Joker Fatality Revealed

Now that we’re just under a week away from the release of Mortal Kombat 11‘s latest DLC fighter, the Joker, more and more information has been coming out about the moves and so on of DC Comics’ Clown Prince of Crime in the video game. While his general look has been known for some time, just about every clip of gameplay is new — and that includes an entirely new Fatality as well.

The first Fatality revealed for the Joker, which was part of the initial gameplay trailer for the new DLC fighter, is basically a subversion of the Friendship finishing move with a banner and a cake and lots of violence. The second, by comparison, is actually much more straightforward: the Joker punches a hole in his enemy, sticks a toy inside, and pops their head off.

You can check out the new Fatality below:

In addition to the recent Joker gameplay trailer, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios also announced the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring “the menacing ‘Darkest Knight’ Noob Saibot, reptilian ‘Killer Kroc’ Baraka and sleek ‘Katwoman of Outworld’ Kitana.” In addition to that, there’s a “Time Lord of Apokolips” Geras skin. If not immediately obvious, those are based on DC Comics characters, The Batman Who Laughs, Killer Croc, Catwoman, and Apokolips, respectively.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Joker, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is set to release in early access on January 28th, with a full release on February 4th. The DC Elseworlds skins are also set to release on January 28th. The last of the currently revealed DLC fighters, Spawn, is set to arrive on March 17th for early access, and March 24th is his full release.You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.