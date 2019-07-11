Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf First Look Revealed

Despite having been leaked over and over again since before the game launched, the Mortal Kombat 11 roster just isn’t official until it is live in-game. That said, we already know a few characters that will be joining the fight throughout the first round of DLC combatants, the first of which to arrive being Shang Tsung. We have also seen a first look at Sindel, who will be coming to the popular installment in the long running series in the near future, but now Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has given us our first look at Nightwolf.

Boon recently took to Twitter, as he often does, to share the first look at Nightwolf in Mortal Kombat 11, and he is looking more menacing than ever. With the detail that has been put into the game’s development, it is not entirely surprising that the render of Nightwolf seen below is impressive on its own.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when Nightwolf will be arriving in Mortal Kombat 11, but we can only hope that it is soon. The character first appeared in Mortal Kombat 3, which was released in 1995. His latest appearance was in 2015’s Mortal Kombat X, but only as an NPC. When the DLC fighter arrives in MK11, he will be playable, which is surely exciting for fans of the character. Now if NetherRealm could just clue us in as to when we can expect these characters to arrive, that would be great.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

