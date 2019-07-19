Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals First Nightwolf Teaser Trailer

Today, Mortal Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon revealed our first proper look at Nightwolf, the next DLC character coming soon to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game. Unfortunately, Boon didn’t reveal an official and fully-fledged trailer, but he did reveal a teaser trailer providing our first good look at the fighter, and a little bit of what players can expect from the character.

The teaser trailer is only nine seconds long, but it starts off with a close-up of the character, and then cuts back as he raises his iconic axe into the air, which unleashes a blast of energy/electric, which in turns lights it up. It’s short, but it’s a pretty cool shot.

We know you guys have been dying to get a glimpse at Nightwolf for Mortal Kombat 11. So here’s that glimpse…. pic.twitter.com/hi5BrvlO22 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 19, 2019

Unfortunately, there’s no word of when a full trailer will be revealed, but this teaser seems to suggest it will be soon. And that’s good news for NetherRealm Studios, who was starting to run thin the patience of the game’s hardcore fans, who, as you would expect, were excited to get their first proper look at the classic character.

sorry about the fans that keep asking for more even when you give them what theyve been asking for. we are all very thankful for even this little tease. — Mr. Miyagi (Official) (@official_miyagi) July 19, 2019

He looks dope — OCΞLOT 🕹 (@Ocielootles) July 19, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of next-gen ports, but presumably the game will be brought to both PS5 and Xbox Scarlett next year or early 2021. Meanwhile, there’s word of a Google Stadia port, which is poised to arrive later this year when the streaming platform launches.

For more news, media, and information on Mortal Kombat 11, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the critically-acclaimed and best-selling fighting game by clicking right here.