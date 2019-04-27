Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Joke that Noob Saibot Is the Masked Magician

Mortal Kombat 11’s Noob Saibot makes a return in NetherRealm’s new game with a stylish, updated look, and depending on who you ask, he also somewhat resembles some characters who couldn’t be further away from the Mortal Kombat series. One of those characters is a throwback to the old Masked Magician performer from years ago, and if you put the right skin on him, you might find that he looks a bit like one of Elijah Wood’s less recognizable roles.

Each character in Mortal Kombat 11 has an array of gear options like clothing and other cosmetics, but if you look at the Noob Saibot’s masks, you’ll notice that most of them share the common theme of being dark with intricate designs. Because of that, some players have suggested that a Masked Magician skin would fit right in with the rest of Noob Saibot’s gear.

The Masked Magician, for those who don’t recall, was the stage name for a performer by the name of Val Valentino. The magician was the star of the show Breaking the Magician’s Code: Magic’s Biggest Secrets Finally Revealed that exposed the secrets of old magic tricks and illusions. Noob Saibot’s got some pretty gnarly tricks that usually end with his opponent being dead, so he probably wouldn’t reveal his tricks, but a Masked Magician skin for the fighter would definitely fit right into his theme.

One gear combination that actually is in the game turns Noob Saibot into The Guy, a short-lived character from Spy Kids 3-D. The third Spy Kids movie is all about navigating the world of a video game, and Elijah Wood’s character known only as The Guy was going to help with that before he was promptly eliminated. If you thought Wood didn’t get enough screen time in the Spy Kids movie, you can just play as him in Mortal Kombat 11 by configuring your gear accordingly.

Mortal Kombat 11 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

