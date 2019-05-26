Mortal Kombat 11’s Noob Saibot Invades Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice With This Mod

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has become a popular destination for gamers who are looking to create their own experiences via mods. We have already seen the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Shrek, and Thomas the Tank Engine invade the beautiful world that was created by FromSoftware. One of the more recent mods to pop up for the game, however, brings a different kind of fighter to the mix, as someone has now added Mortal Kombat 11‘s Noob Saibot to the realm of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it just might be one of the few mods that makes sense.

Dressed in all black and piercing eyes that come from behind the mask, Noob Saibot seems to be a perfect fit for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As one might accurately guess, the mod in question replaces the titular Sekiro with the one and only Noob Saibot from Mortal Kombat 11. The “Shinobi Saibot” mod, as it is called, was created and uploaded to Nexus Mods by user “Eyedeability.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is noted in the description of the mod that Noob’s outfit is currently static throughout gameplay, as they haven’t been able to implement the proper physics. “I plan on fixing the Mortal Blade mesh next to prevent clipping and improving the textures to make them less shiny,” they said.

For anyone looking to pick up this mod for their own collection, it can be found right here. As for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the FromSoftware title is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”