‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Premium Edition and Season Pass Details Leaked

We’re still reeling from the Mortal Kombat 11 announcement during last week’s Game Awards. But we’re not sure what shocks us more — the early 2019 release date or the fact that MK is finally Nintendo Switch bound.

Get ready for more good news. Thanks to a listing from an Italian GameStop website, we’ve got the first details on the premium edition for Mortal Kombat 11, which should release on the same day as the standard one.

At the moment, the listing is still up and there are some things that are easy to spot. For example, there’s the returning Kombat Pass, in which six more characters will be introduced — possibly a mixture of new faces, veterans and maybe even a guest star or two. (This isn’t including the Shao Khan pre-order bonus that was included in the trailer, which you can see above.) There’s also a Battle Pass which will include six others.

The Mortal Kombat fansite Test Your Might has translated all the details from the listing, which you can find below:

Mortal Kombat is back and is more fit than ever in this new and fantastic evolution of the iconic title. Now you can customize the variants of your fighters down to the smallest detail, gaining unprecedented control over the aesthetics of the characters. The new graphic engine renders in the smallest details every crushed skull and torn heart, immersing yourself completely in the action of the most bloody scenes. In addition, the new list of fighters includes unpublished characters and the Klassics of the series, protagonists of fantastic movies in the story mode of the epic saga that has been going on for more than 25 years.

New game engine, with even more bloody and bloody scenes

New personalization system, with clothes, accessories and move sets never seen before

New Fatality as well as a new GoreTech system to make the performances even more brutal

Very strong multiplayer component, entirely oriented towards the esports: personalization systems, daily news, constantly updated rewards and an improved matchmaking

The Premium Edition includes:

Steelcase

Kombat Pass: 6 characters & 6 Battle Pass

Some of these things sound, as Shang Tsung would say, “excellent,” including the return of Klassic characters (probably with the Kombat Pass or Battle Pass — and that might explain why the trailer has two Scorpions), the GoreTech system and the customization options.

WB Games hasn’t confirmed these details just yet, but they’re on GameStop so they could be close to official. We’ll let you know if the publisher confirms anything leading up to its community event, taking place in Los Angeles on January 17.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to release on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.