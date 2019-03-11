‘Mortal Kombat 11’ to Get “Pretty Awesome” Features After Launch

Steady reveals and Kombat Kast streams have built up to Mortal Kombat 11’s April release, but NetherRealm won’t be finished when it’s out with the developer planning to release some “pretty awesome” features post-launch.

Shaun Himmerick, the studio head of NetherRealm Studios, was interviewed for the April 2019 issue of The Official Xbox Magazine (via Wccftech) and talked about plans for the game after it releases on April 23rd. Many games are expected to have some sort of post-release support be it through DLC, new features, or updates, and Mortal Kombat 11 appears to be no different, according to Himmerick’s comments. The studio head didn’t divulge any specific information about what’s to come but did say the exciting features will be released in a few months after the game is released.

“I sometimes forget everything we’ve already announced, but I know I can say this,” Himmerick said in the issue. “Yes, because we plan to keep adding to the game and supporting the game well after launch. The features planned to be added to the game even in the first couple months are pretty awesome. There is more coming.”

Though Himmerick didn’t offer details on what the plans were, the developer did tease the return of the series’ Krypt mode and said the mode will be a “nice surprise” for players.

“Yes, there will be a Krypt,” Himmerick said. “You can expect it to be fun. I don’t want to oversell it, for sure, but I think it’ll be a nice surprise to the players when they see the direction the Krypt has taken in this game.”

Those new features NetherRealm has planned will perhaps deal with the game’s story, a mode which players recently learned more about when it was revealed how long it would take to beat the narrative.

But story aside, the fighters that’ll be in the game and the moves they’ll use are the big focuses for many players, so DLC characters sound like safe bet among the post-launch plans. NetherRealm has been revealing new and returning characters recently with Kano and Cassie Cage being two fighters showcased in the recent Kombat Kast stream.

