Mortal Kombat 11 Promises “Years of Content” Following Biggest Launch In Series History

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have revealed that Mortal Kombat 11 is officially the series’ biggest launch ever, which surely makes it one of the biggest fighting game launches of all-time as well. The newest entry in the long-running series releases for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch released earlier this week, and apparently people are buying it in droves so they can enjoy some Johnny Cage-killin’ action.

In response to this news, the pair have revealed that the game will be supported with “years of content.” What this specifically means, isn’t divulged. NetherRealm Studios normally supports its fighting games post-launch for about 18-24 months. This more or less qualifies as “years of content.” In other words, it’s unclear if Mortal Kombat 11’s post-launch support will be different than previous NetherRealm Studios’ releases. At the moment, if it is, there’s been no word on how it will be different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NetherRelam Studios has been tight-lipped about what its plans are for DLC characters. We know Shang Tsung will be a DLC fighter, but that’s about it. However, while the Chicago-based studio hasn’t said anything, a leak has seemingly spilled the information for them: revealing every DLC fighter planned for the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available, for $59.99 USD, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. For our thoughts on the new entry in the classic fighting series, be sure to peep our official review.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!