Mortal Kombat 11 Director Refutes “Bulls**t” Claim About The Game’s Skin Prices

Earlier this week, a story made the rounds that if you buy every skin in Mortal Kombat 11 that it would cost $6,440. The claim originated on Reddit, but it was picked up by multiple outlets who spread the calculation to Mortal Kombat fans who weren’t happy with the news. However, there’s a problem. The claim isn’t true, and creative director on the series, Ed Boon, isn’t happy about it, calling the story “complete bulls**t.”

As you would expect, the story caught on and spread like wildfire. Outrage does that. And apparently it got so much attention that Boon noticed it, and so the director took to Twitter to disprove and dismiss it. According to Boon, game journalists need to fact check before reporting, because the vast, vast majority of skins in the game aren’t even for sale. They can only be earned by playing.

L😂L OMG! The $6440 story is complete bullshit! 😂 Where do these people get their information? 😜 The VAST VAST majority of MK11 skins are NOT for sale. That’s not how @NetherRealm make games. You have to EARN them IN GAME! 🙏#FactCheckB4reporting🙏 — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 25, 2019

As you can see, Boon was simultaneously amused and not amused with websites picking the story up before checking to see if it was accurate. A moment after this tweet went live, Boon retweeted a tweet calling the story “fake news.”

Lol take that fake newsers 😂. I literally said in my YouTube video earlier that most things can be earned by playing towers of time & buying stuff from the krypt. Ed i appreciate you clarifying things. We need the source — 🦀𝑮𝑬𝑶𝑹𝑮𝑰𝑶™[𝐋𝐕𝐋.𝟐𝟖] (@KaoKin21) April 25, 2019

Now, if you want to get every skin in the game you’re going to have to play it A LOT. But that’s fine. You aren’t supposed to unlock everything in two weeks. You have to keep players interested months after release. You do this with DLC fighters, but also with a stream of unlockable cosmetics.

