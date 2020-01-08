Mortal Kombat 11 Director Roasts Trolls on Twitter in the Most Perfect Way Imaginable

No matter what Ed Boon — the director of Mortal Kombat 11 — tweets, he’s bombarded with Mortal Kombat tweets or Injustice tweets, depending on which is the more current game at the moment. Even if Boon tweets about something not related to video games in the slightest, most of the many replies will be about NetherRealm Studios’ latest fighting game. Right now, most of these replies are begging for Mileena, demanding a new Joker trailer, or asking for certain buffs and/or nerfs. In short, on Twitter, there’s no escaping Mortal Kombat and Injustice fandom for the director, but that’s changing.

Twitter announced today that it will soon let users have more control over who replies to a tweet. For example, in the future, users will be able to turn off replies all together. Beyond this, there will be more specific restrictions, such as only allowing people you follow and mention to reply. In other words, it’s exactly what Ed Boon needs. That said, taking to Twitter himself, Boon quoted a tweet with this information, and then listed all the replies he’s constantly bombarded with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where’s Mileena?

Nobody cares….we want Rain!

Where’s Mileena?

Buff Shao Kahn!

Where’s Mileena?

Nerf Cage!

Where’s Mileena?

Joker Trailer now!

Where’s Mileena? https://t.co/EIl86qMyPq — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 8, 2020

As you can see, it’s not a mean-spirited roast, but a wink and nod to his followers who are constantly in his replies about the games he makes.

All of this is to say, the days of begging for Mileena may be over, which should bring not just some peace of mind and joy to Boon, but many Mortal Kombat fans.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the 2019 title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.