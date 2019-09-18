Mortal Kombat 11 Video Shows How Broken Its Hitboxes Can Be

A new Mortal Kombat 11 PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch video is making the rounds over on the game’s Reddit page for demonstrating just how broken the hitboxes can be in the newest entry of the popular fighting game franchise. More specifically, a Reddit user has shared a brief clip of an online match where Kano is squaring off with Sub-Zero and where there’s some hit registrations issues between the two fighters.

As you may know, hitboxes have been somewhat of an issue for the fighting game since it launched earlier this year. It’s not a constant issue, but it does rear its head every once in awhile. And the worst thing is that it’s not even consistent character wise. It can happen with just about any fighter in the game.

Of course, for a fighting game, there’s not many things more frustrating than hitbox issues. Again, this isn’t an issue plaguing the game, but it happens enough that hardcore players have taken notice of it. Personally, I haven’t come across issues like this very much as my time as a Jade main, but I have seen quite a few people venting about it across social media.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s set to hit Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”